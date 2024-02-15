Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 106804717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Clontarf Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.25.

About Clontarf Energy

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian salt-lakes.

