CNO Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

CNO Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. CNO Financial Group has a payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Yvonne K. Franzese sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,478. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other CNO Financial Group news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 74,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Yvonne K. Franzese sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $764,011 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,739,000 after acquiring an additional 626,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,203,000 after buying an additional 198,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,544,000 after buying an additional 102,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,830,000 after buying an additional 89,527 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,180,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,828,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

