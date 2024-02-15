Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.25

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.25 and traded as high as $2.98. Codexis shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 437,440 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDXS shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Codexis to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $202.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,753,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,002 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 198,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 28,334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 295,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

