Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cohu from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average of $34.32. Cohu has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cohu by 1,415.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 893,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,127,000 after purchasing an additional 834,385 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohu by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 647,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,294,000 after buying an additional 404,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,105,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,407,000 after buying an additional 295,456 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 751,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,579,000 after buying an additional 285,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,040,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,442,000 after buying an additional 240,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

