Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price objective on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 50.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.68.

Shares of COIN opened at $160.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.04 and a 200-day moving average of $106.92. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $187.39. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $8,718,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,053,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,623,647.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $184,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $8,718,818.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,053,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,623,647.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,331,507 shares of company stock worth $185,594,063. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Coinbase Global by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,849 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

