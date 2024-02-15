CoinLoan (CLT) Trading 9.2% Higher This Week

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. CoinLoan has a market cap of $719,608.66 and $9.22 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinLoan alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan launched on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinLoan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinLoan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.