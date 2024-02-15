Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Increases Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of STK opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $34.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the second quarter worth $38,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the second quarter worth $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the first quarter worth $224,000.

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

