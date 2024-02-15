Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rollins by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,427,000 after buying an additional 1,331,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 61.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,184,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,557,000 after acquiring an additional 833,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $45.04.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.