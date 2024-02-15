Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys Shares of 29,730 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 29,730 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,233 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in GoDaddy by 15.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 84,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,906,380.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 19,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,828,370.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,716 shares in the company, valued at $15,363,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,906,380.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,797 shares of company stock worth $6,116,228. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDDY. Barclays boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $111.57 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $67.43 and a one year high of $113.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.12.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

