Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,392 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after buying an additional 136,782 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after buying an additional 117,422 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $182,003.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,989 shares of company stock worth $36,339,235 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NBIX stock opened at $131.77 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $143.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.04.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.
