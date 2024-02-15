Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $2.16 Million in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 52,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 487,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 311,980 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 15.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $52.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $52.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.34.

FNF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.