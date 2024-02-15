Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases Shares of 142,256 Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 142,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.06% of Apple Hospitality REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,208,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after buying an additional 1,331,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,511,000 after buying an additional 1,215,575 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 19.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,040,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,003,000 after buying an additional 1,170,865 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,296,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,527,000 after buying an additional 1,018,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.14%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

