Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Receives $37.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHCT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,550,000 after acquiring an additional 217,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,483,000 after purchasing an additional 85,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,835,000 after purchasing an additional 39,430 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,057,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHCT opened at $27.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.10 million, a P/E ratio of 125.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 827.31%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.05 billion in 191 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

