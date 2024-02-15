Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.68

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.68 and last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 174023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter worth $713,000. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 21,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter worth $314,000.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

