Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 786,500 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 881,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Compass Diversified stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.65. 24,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,423. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.60 and a beta of 1.73. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 370.38%.

Insider Activity at Compass Diversified

Institutional Trading of Compass Diversified

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 3,914 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $95,345.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,371.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Compass Diversified news, insider James Bottiglieri acquired 5,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $109,632.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,843.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $95,345.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,371.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 75,123 shares of company stock worth $1,684,632 and have sold 51,218 shares worth $1,214,774. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 21,508.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,690,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,845,000 after buying an additional 3,673,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth approximately $18,605,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Compass Diversified by 3,095.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 447,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Compass Diversified by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,250,000 after acquiring an additional 167,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Compass Diversified by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,925,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,962,000 after acquiring an additional 166,599 shares in the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

