Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Conduent updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Conduent Price Performance

Shares of Conduent stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.66. 558,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,734. Conduent has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $795.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Get Conduent alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conduent

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Conduent by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Conduent by 31.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Conduent by 5.5% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Conduent by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 124,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Conduent by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.