CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,010 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.07% of CONMED worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 586.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 712.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 30.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

CNMD opened at $82.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.59 and a 200-day moving average of $103.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CONMED from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CONMED has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,925.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

