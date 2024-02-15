Contrasting Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) and Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF)

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) and Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Keppel REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennedy-Wilson $540.00 million 2.58 $93.70 million ($0.52) -19.19 Keppel REIT $173.57 million 14.79 $125.54 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Keppel REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kennedy-Wilson.

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Keppel REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennedy-Wilson -7.92% 2.98% 0.50% Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kennedy-Wilson and Keppel REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennedy-Wilson 1 1 0 0 1.50 Keppel REIT 0 2 0 0 2.00

Kennedy-Wilson currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.22%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than Keppel REIT.

Volatility & Risk

Kennedy-Wilson has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats Keppel REIT on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company had ownership interests in multifamily units, office space, retail and industrial space, and a hotel. It is also involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Keppel REIT

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading real estate investment trusts with a portfolio of prime commercial assets in Asia Pacific's key business districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and sustainable long-term total return for its Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia Pacific. Keppel REIT has a portfolio value of over $9.0 billion, comprising properties in Singapore; the key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne and Perth; Seoul, South Korea; as well as Tokyo, Japan. Keppel REIT is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited and sponsored by Keppel, a global asset manager and operator with strong expertise in sustainability-related solutions spanning the areas of infrastructure, real estate and connectivity.

