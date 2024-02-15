Contrasting Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) & Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) and Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Xencor and Allakos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor 0 0 9 0 3.00 Allakos 1 2 4 0 2.43

Xencor presently has a consensus price target of $40.38, suggesting a potential upside of 93.37%. Allakos has a consensus price target of $9.42, suggesting a potential upside of 659.41%. Given Allakos’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allakos is more favorable than Xencor.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor -81.94% -17.26% -14.85% Allakos N/A -62.29% -49.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Xencor and Allakos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

84.6% of Allakos shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Xencor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Allakos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xencor and Allakos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor $164.58 million 7.73 -$55.18 million ($1.99) -10.51 Allakos N/A N/A -$319.95 million ($1.92) -0.65

Xencor has higher revenue and earnings than Allakos. Xencor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allakos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Xencor has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allakos has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allakos beats Xencor on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. It develops Plamotamab, a bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; Vudalimab, a bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other solid tumor types. The company is also developing XmAb306, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat solid tumors; XmAb104, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with selected solid tumors; XmAb564 that is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat autoimmune diseases; AMG 509, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat prostate cancer; XmAb819 for patients with renal cell carcinoma; Novartis XmAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial; XmAb541 for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and XmAb662 which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. It develops VIR-3434, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with hepatitis B virus infection; and VIR-2482 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to trat influenza A. The company develops AIMab7195 to reduce blood serum levels of IgE that mediates allergic responses and allergic disease; Obexelimab to treat autoimmune disease; and Xpro1595 to treat patients with Alzheimer's disease, mild cognitive impairment, and depression. It has a license agreement with Caris Life Sciences. Xencor, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria. It is also developing lirentelimab (AK002) for the treatment of mast cell gastrointestinal disease, chronic urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis; and AK006 to treat allergic and inflammatory diseases. In addition, Allakos Inc. is conducting preclinical studies for AK007, which polarizes tumor-associated myeloid cells and promotes anti-tumor immunity. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

