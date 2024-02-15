COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00.

CDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered COPT Defense Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CDP

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 1.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of CDP opened at $24.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.79. COPT Defense Properties has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 2.24.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 7,357 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $187,456.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,863 shares in the company, valued at $429,669.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $43,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,002.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 7,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $187,456.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,669.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.