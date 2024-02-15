Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.42

Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.42 and last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 559573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRBG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.11.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Corebridge Financial by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

