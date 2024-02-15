Cormark Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for goeasy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $3.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.10. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $16.79 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$151.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC cut shares of goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$177.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$180.33.

goeasy Price Performance

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$169.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$158.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60, a current ratio of 27.82 and a quick ratio of 28.46. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$87.00 and a 12 month high of C$170.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total transaction of C$387,600.00. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

goeasy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.38%.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

