Cormark Trims Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Target Price to C$26.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$35.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.75.

TSE:LSPD opened at C$18.36 on Monday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of C$16.94 and a 52-week high of C$28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of C$2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.10.

In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Ryan Tabone sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.73, for a total value of C$26,896.28. In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.61, for a total transaction of C$31,676.61. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Tabone sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.73, for a total value of C$26,896.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,790 shares of company stock worth $554,365. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

