Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 52.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 418,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,698,000 after purchasing an additional 144,174 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 37.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 62,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 63,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $4,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $142.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

