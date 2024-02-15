Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Moderna Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $85.95 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.31.
In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
