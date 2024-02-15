Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 84,408 BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 84,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $5.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

