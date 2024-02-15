Cornerstone Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $713,235,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Centene by 1,558.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Centene by 166.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,225,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,866 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Centene by 5,586.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,683,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,829 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $77.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.18. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.36. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

