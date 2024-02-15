Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $624,000 Stake in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Free Report) by 127.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,186 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Bancroft Fund worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCV opened at $15.65 on Thursday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

