Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $744,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $86.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

