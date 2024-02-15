Cornerstone Advisors LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.56.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $8,164,949.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $230,591,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total transaction of $10,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares in the company, valued at $434,554,481.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $8,164,949.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,591,029.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock worth $119,134,439. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $368.33 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.28, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.