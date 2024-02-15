Cornerstone Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $104.11 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $105.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.43.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $29,633,250 over the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

