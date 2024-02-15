Cornerstone Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,410. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Up 2.1 %

FTNT opened at $70.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.61 and its 200 day moving average is $59.22.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

