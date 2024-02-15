Cornerstone Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Free Report) by 221.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,881 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:RGT opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Royce Global Value Trust’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

