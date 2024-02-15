Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 3,900 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,795,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,216,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,866,000 after purchasing an additional 865,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MPC. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $169.80 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $173.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.63.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

