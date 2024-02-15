CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 312,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,508,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $719,100.00.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $246.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.09. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.08. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $172.50 and a twelve month high of $255.60.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 34.66%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

