Cosmos One Day Trading Volume Tops $188.40 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.96 billion and $188.40 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $10.25 or 0.00019596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00081307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00025599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006343 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 386,713,050 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

