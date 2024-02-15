Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Costamare from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

CMRE opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Costamare has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $494.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Costamare by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costamare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 81,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 72,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Costamare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 129,135 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Costamare by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

