Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.79.

CPNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,008,646 shares of company stock worth $461,832,871 over the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coupang by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Coupang by 2.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in Coupang by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $15.10 on Friday. Coupang has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

