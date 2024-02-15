Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.79.
CPNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Coupang
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coupang by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Coupang by 2.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in Coupang by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coupang Trading Up 3.4 %
NYSE:CPNG opened at $15.10 on Friday. Coupang has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 1.19.
About Coupang
Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coupang
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.