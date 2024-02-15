Creditcoin (CTC) Price Up 13.4% This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001042 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $173.36 million and $24.44 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,587,939 coins and its circulating supply is 317,800,709 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

