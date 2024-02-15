CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Position Trimmed by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,575 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.38% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $49,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Baker Chad R acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,365,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 231,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 921,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,742,000 after purchasing an additional 74,383 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP traded up $9.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,099. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.73. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $90.18.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,182.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.39.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

