CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Short Interest Update

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the January 15th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CSI Compressco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSI Compressco in a report on Saturday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
NASDAQ CCLP opened at $1.96 on Thursday. CSI Compressco has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.30 million, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.75.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.
CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.
