Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) Stock Price Up 17.9%

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 17.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 2,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 11,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
Cuentas Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50.
Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cuentas had a negative net margin of 545.35% and a negative return on equity of 692.25%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter.
About Cuentas
Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.
