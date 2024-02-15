Curran Financial Partners LLC Purchases 3,659 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,274,000 after buying an additional 3,818,082 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after buying an additional 1,734,728 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,005,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,316,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,256,000 after buying an additional 821,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,261,000.
NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.38.
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
