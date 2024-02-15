Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Cybin Price Performance

CYBN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.33. 2,184,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,719,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.44. Cybin has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.74.

Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cybin will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cybin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBN. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cybin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cybin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cybin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cybin by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 58,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44,046 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cybin by 488.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 88,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

Featured Stories

