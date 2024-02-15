Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $17.55.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.70) by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -27.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

