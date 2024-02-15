DA Davidson Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Walmart in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $6.47 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.44. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.75.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $168.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.53. Walmart has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $171.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,963,347 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

