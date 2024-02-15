Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $251.26

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $251.26 and last traded at $251.04, with a volume of 189166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $183.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

