Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th.

Danaos has a payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Danaos to earn $29.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Get Danaos alerts:

Danaos Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:DAC opened at $72.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Danaos has a 1-year low of $51.19 and a 1-year high of $80.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $7.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $239.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.31 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 59.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaos will post 29.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on DAC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaos by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after buying an additional 270,676 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the second quarter worth $8,966,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the first quarter worth $7,324,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 205.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 57,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the first quarter worth $4,921,000. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.