Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Datadog Trading Up 3.4 %

Datadog stock opened at $136.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,134.49, a PEG ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.18. Datadog has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $138.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,825,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 962,409 shares of company stock valued at $117,326,054 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 87.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 26.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

