David Loren Neuhauser Purchases 3,400 Shares of Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI) Stock

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) Director David Loren Neuhauser purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,702.00.

David Loren Neuhauser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kolibri Global Energy alerts:

On Friday, February 2nd, David Loren Neuhauser acquired 6,400 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,456.00.

On Friday, January 26th, David Loren Neuhauser acquired 24,100 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,522.00.

On Friday, January 12th, David Loren Neuhauser purchased 2,000 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.71 per share, with a total value of C$9,420.00.

On Tuesday, December 12th, David Loren Neuhauser purchased 600 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.09 per share, with a total value of C$3,054.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, David Loren Neuhauser acquired 800 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.83 per share, with a total value of C$4,664.00.

On Monday, November 20th, David Loren Neuhauser bought 1,300 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.86 per share, with a total value of C$7,618.00.

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Kolibri Global Energy stock opened at C$4.04 on Thursday. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.82 and a 52 week high of C$6.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$143.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.40.

Kolibri Global Energy Company Profile

Kolibri Global Energy ( TSE:KEI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.03. Kolibri Global Energy had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of C$17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kolibri Global Energy Inc. will post 1.2046784 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil, gas clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kolibri Global Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kolibri Global Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.